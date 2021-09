As of September 3, agricultural enterprises harvested a record 44.8 million tons of early grain and leguminous crops from an area of ​​10.2 million hectares, which is 100% of the forecast.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The harvest of early grain crops in Ukraine has been completed. On an area of ​​10.2 million hectares, which is 100% of the forecast, 44.8 million tons of grain were harvested. The harvest is a record in the history of Ukraine," said Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Roman Leschenko.

According to Leschenko, 32.8 million tons of wheat was threshed, its highest yield is that of agricultural producers in Khmelnytskyi region - 65.2 centners per hectare.

Also, according to him, 10.94 million tons of barley were threshed, the leader is Kyiv region - 57.2 centners per hectare.

The Minister noted that 570,000 tons of peas were harvested.

Leschenko also added that the leader in grain threshing is Odesa region with an indicator of more than 4.1 million tons, three million tons of grain were threshed in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Kherson regions each.

Besides, the Minister noted that the harvesting of rapeseed has already been completed and more than 2.8 million tons of seeds have been threshed, the highest yield of rapeseed is in Khmelnytskyi region - 35 centners per hectare and in Cherkasy region - 34.2 centners per hectare.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of June 17, agricultural enterprises sowed 7.5 million hectares with spring grains and legumes (100% of the forecast) for the harvest of 2021.

Winter crops for the 2021 harvest were sown on an area of ​​7.96 million hectares.

