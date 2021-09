Finance Ministry Looking For Ways To Launch Pension Reform Before 2024

The Ministry of Finance is looking for ways to launch pension reform before 2024.

Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko announced this during the Ukrainian Financial Forum 2021, which was organized by the ICU company, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are looking for ways to launch pension reform in 2022-2023... We are talking about funded pensions," the minister said.

According to him, the format of the pension reform is currently being discussed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Member of Parliament Danylo Hetmantsev (Servant of the People faction), who chairs the parliamentary committee on finance, taxation, and customs policy, has said that the bill on funded pensions provides for linking employee and employer contributions.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has predicted that social packages with funded pensions will be introduced in 2023.

Minister of Social Policy Maryna Lazebna has predicted that the funded pension system will provide for a 2% contribution through the corresponding reduction of the rate of the Unified Social Contribution and 2% through reduction of the rate of the personal income tax.

