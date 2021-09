Ukraine Completely Exhausted Quotas For Duty-Free Import Of Pork From EU For 2021 - Association Of Pig Breeder

The Pig Breeders of Ukraine association declares that since the beginning of this year as of September 1, Ukraine has exhausted the quotas allocated for 2021 for duty-free import of pig meat from the countries of the European Union.

The association has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During January-August, Ukrainian importers used the quotas for duty-free import of pork from the European Union in full," the statement reads.

According to the statement, as of September 1, 20,000 tons of chilled and frozen pig meat from EU countries were brought to Ukraine.

This is in line with the quota for duty-free supply of pork from the EU countries established under the economic part of the Association Agreement.

The association emphasizes that since these limits have been selected this year, each additional kilogram of European chilled pork will cost importers 12% more due to the duty, and frozen pork meat will rise in price by 10%.

“We believe that one of the reasons for the revival of import activity at the end of summer is precisely the insignificant remnants of the duty-free quota, which encouraged operators to 'stock up' on cheap meat raw materials. It should be noted that this year the quotas have been exhausted in eight months, while in previous years this happened closer to the end of the year - in November-December," the association's analysts state.

It is noted that in addition to the EU, Ukraine has similar agreements on duty-free supplies of pork from Canada and the United Kingdom.

Also, according to the agreement on a free trade zone, this year Ukraine can import up to 14,400 tons of Canadian pork, offal and fat, but so far only 1,300 tons (9%) have been received, and the last deliveries were in May.

Besides, in accordance with international agreements, the supply of pork in volumes up to 1,700 tons from the United Kingdom will also not be subject to import duties, but so far such purchases have not been made.

"If the import of raw meat from these countries becomes economically attractive for the importer, the supply of frozen pork is unlikely to have a significant impact on the domestic pork market. In addition, the expected changes in exchange rates in the fall will also increase the entry barrier for imported raw materials," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2021 compared to July 2020, pork imports increased by 10.5% to USD 6.827 million, exports - 2.2 times to USD 0.923 million.

In 2020, compared to 2019, pork imports increased by 23% to USD 54.408 million, exports - by 19.5% to USD 6.298 million.

