Gas Price At UEE Ups To Record-Breaking UAH 20,100 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

The gas price on the Ukrainian Energy Exchange (UEE) increased to a record-breaking UAH 20,100 per 1,000 cubic meters.

This is evidenced by the trading results for September 2, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to them, on September 2, Ukr Gas Resource LLC sold 5 lots of 10,000 cubic meters of gas each.

The cost of gas was UAH 20,100 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Gas delivery time is from September 8 to 30.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from August 27 to August 31, the price of gas in Europe increased by 5% or USD 29.81 per 1,000 cubic meters to USD 627.41 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Also, the GTS Operator of Ukraine states that Gazprom artificially reduces gas reserves in underground gas storage facilities (UGS) in Europe.

Earlier, the average customs value of natural gas imported by Ukraine, formed in the process of its customs clearance when imported into Ukraine, increased by 7% in July or USD 23.2646 per 1,000 cubic meters to USD 357.3244 per 1,000 cubic meters compared to June (USD 334.0598 per 1,000 cubic meters).

