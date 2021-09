HCPJ Asks Zelenskyy To Appoint Chumachenko And Kartere As Judges Of Supreme Court

The High Council of Public Justice (HCPJ) decided to submit to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a proposal on the appointment of Tetiana Chumachenko and Valerii Kartere as judges of the Supreme Court.

The HCPJ made this decision at a meeting on August 31 and September 2, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The HCPJ proposes to appoint Chumachenko as judge of the Administrative Court of Cassation as part of the Supreme Court.

The submission on the appointment of Chumachenko was submitted to the President on the basis of the decisions of the Administrative Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court of August 5, 2019 and the decision of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court of November 7, 2019.

Also, the High Council of Public Justice decided to submit a submission to the President on the appointment of Valerii Kartere to the position of a judge of the Economic Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the judge of the Supreme Court Mykola Husak, Svitlana Vus and Vasyl Ohuretskyi resigned earlier.

In 2018, in Kyiv, unknown assailants robbed a judge of the Supreme Economic Court, Valerii Kartere, who stopped at a traffic light.

