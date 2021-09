Ukraine has transferred 48 tons of humanitarian aid to the Republic of Lithuania.

The press service of the Ministry of Interior Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on August 14, extra 38 tons of cargo were delivered to Lithuania.

This is the first and the second out of three expected phases. Ukraine is acting within them under President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decree and Cabinet of Ministers' order.

The aid will enhance security of Lithuania’s borders from illegal migrants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lithuania had provided Ukraine with 46,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

