Ukrainians Have To Have Opportunity To Vote Online – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the authorities intend to ensure an opportunity to vote online.

He said this delivering a speech at Stanford University in California, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that Ukraine is implementing the "State in a Smartphone" project and today Ukrainians can already draw up documents on the birth of a child in their smartphones, obtain a building permit, and open a business.

He stressed that Ukraine became the first state in the world to have digital passports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said earlier that his dream is for the elections in Ukraine to be transformed into an Internet form.

In his opinion, if a program for online voting is developed by Ukrainians together with specialists from one of the world's leading companies, then people will trust this technology more.

