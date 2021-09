The World Bank has assured Health Minister Viktor Liashko of a possibility to additionally allocate USD 150 million to Ukraine for an emergency response to Covid-19 and vaccination.

Liashko has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As part of a working visit to the United States of America, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a productive meeting with Fadia Saadakh, World Bank’s Human Development Director for Europe and Central Asia Region. We discussed the current state of implementation by the Ministry of three World Bank projects with a total loan of USD 439.7 million. We also received assurances of the possibility of additional funding of up to USD 150 million, if necessary, for the emergency response to COVID-19 and vaccination in Ukraine. A key element of cooperation between the Ministry and the World Bank is to increase the rate of vaccination against COVID-19," wrote the minister.

He stressed that colleagues from the World Bank positively assessed the work done in this field in the summer months, which allowed Ukraine to boost its vaccination coverage nine times.

According to the report, now, in the framework of cooperation with the World Bank, retroactive financing of the purchase of Pfizer's COMIRNATY vaccine is taking place, as well as the purchase of refrigeration equipment for primary health care institutions, which will improve the cold chain of vaccine logistics.

According to the minister, laboratories are also being additionally equipped, in particular, with test systems.

"We agreed to return to the issue of continuing the project, improving health care in the service of people after writing a strategic plan for the development of the public health system for the period until 2030. We plan to complete this document by the end of the year. The country's desire to provide universal access to health services is combined with the achievement of the UN sustainable development goals," Liashko added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the World Bank approved a USD 90 million loan to Ukraine as part of the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Vaccination project, which aims to organize public procurement of vaccines and vaccinate the population.

On September 2, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 2,693 over September 1 to 2,293,541, and the number of deaths increased by 45 over September 1 to 53,922; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 8.7%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 2.3%.

According to the report, as of the morning of September 3, a total of 2,293,541 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 53,922 fatal cases; 2,210,866 had recovered.

On September 2, a total of 2,693 new disease cases were recorded, 45 people died, and 1,112 people recovered.

Therefore, as of September 2, the number of newly infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (2,693 vs 1,112).

At the same time, on September 2, a total of 826 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, up 5% over September 1.

