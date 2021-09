Ukraine Wins 2 Gold Medals In Athletics At Paralympics

Ukraine won two gold medals in athletics at the Paralympics in Tokyo (Japan).

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the National Sports Committee of Disabled People on Facebook.

"A real Ukrainian morning came to Tokyo: two gold medals in track and field at once!!!" the statement reads.

Mariya Pomazan won a gold medal in shot put, and Vladyslav Zahrebelnyi - in long jump.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 27, Ukrainian Stetsenko won a gold medal in the swimming competition at the Paralympics.

