The High Council of Public Justice (HCPJ) dismissed Supreme Court judges Svitlana Vus and Vasyl Ohuretskyi.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the press service of the HCPJ.

Vus and Ohuretskyi were judges of the Cassation Court of the Supreme Court.

They were dismissed due to their voluntary resignation.

The decision to dismiss them was made at the HCPJ meeting on September 2.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the judge of the Supreme Court Volodymyr Brytanchuk withdrew his letter of resignation.

Earlier, four judges of the Supreme Court resigned.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources