Russia doubts that a personal meeting of the Presidents of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin can take place this year.

Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said this in an interview with the Russian newspaper Izvestia, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We can say that none of the parties rejects the possibility of such communication, but at the same time through the presidential administrations - the Office of the President of Ukraine and the Administration of the President of Russia, are still far from agreeing on any specific agenda for such a possible meeting," he said.

Answering a clarifying question about whether it is possible to hold such a meeting in 2021, Peskov said: "I don't think so."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, Zelenskyy invited Putin to meet anywhere in Donbas where the war is going on.

Putin responded by saying that Zelenskyy should first discuss the Donbas issue with the "leaders" of the Donetsk and Luhansk "People's Republics", but if he wants to discuss the establishment of bilateral Ukrainian-Russian relations, he will be ready to receive him in Moscow at any convenient time.

Zelenskyy stressed that he would not discuss the Donbas issues with the so-called leadership of the self-proclaimed "republics", but instructed the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, to coordinate with the Presidential Administration the date and place of his meeting with Putin.

The Presidential Office expects that Zelenskyy and Putin could discuss the status of implementation of the agreements reached by the leaders of the Normandy Format countries (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, France) at the Paris summit in December 2019.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniichuk said that Ukraine asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to mediate negotiations between Zelenskyy and Putin, later Zelenskyy himself said that he did not mind holding a meeting with Putin in Vatican.

In June, Putin assured that he was not against meeting with Zelenskyy, but did not understand what exactly they could discuss with him.

