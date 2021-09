The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has announced that former President Viktor Yanukovych’s son Oleksandr Yanukovych was put on the international wanted list in 2020.

This is stated in court documents, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The whereabouts [of Oleksandr Yanukovych] have currently not been established, and this person is not at his place of registration and residence. Therefore, the suspect was put on the international wanted list on 06/09/2020 by decision of a detective at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine," the documents state.

He is suspected of taking possession of the Mezhyhirya residence.

However, Yanukovych's lawyers said he was not hiding from investigators and that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s detectives knew that he permanently resides in St. Petersburg (Russia).

According to the lawyers, their client is demanding the facilitation of his participation in the relevant proceedings.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court has postponed its decision on the pre-trial restrictions to be imposed on former president Yanukovych and his son in the Mezhyhirya residence case until August 10.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office are asking the High Anti-Corruption Court to order the arrest of Yanukovych and his son.

