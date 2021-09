Migration Service Declares Its Readiness To Accept Significant Number Of Migrants From Afghanistan

The State Migration Service declares its readiness to accept a significant number of migrants from Afghanistan.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the press service of the Migration Service.

“Given the unstable situation in Afghanistan, Ukraine, like any European country, must be ready to accept a significant number of migrants,” the authority said.

The Migration Service did not specify the number of potential migrants in question.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 370 Afghan citizens evacuated to Ukraine asked for refugee status or complementary protection.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources