Zelenskyy Arrives In California To Meet With Apple CEO Cook And Silicon Valley Investors

On Thursday, September 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in California to meet with Apple CEO Tim Cook and Silicon Valley investors.

Serhii Nikiforov, the president’s press secretary, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, after a meeting with Tim Cook, Zelenskyy will deliver a speech at Stanford University.

The press secretary added that President Zelenskyy also planned to meet with Ukrainian entrepreneurs and Silicon Valley specialists, as well as to study the work of the National Guard of California.

This is the first visit of a Ukrainian President to California in the whole history of Ukraine's independence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 31, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United States on an official visit.

On September 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the United States Joseph Biden.

