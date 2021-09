Nord Stream-2 Launch Guarantee In Development, However United States Ready For Imposition Of Sanctions Against

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy states that certain guarantees for Ukraine in case of Russia’s Nord Stream-2 launch are to be developed; however, the United States is ready to impose sanctions against Russia in case the project jeopardizes energy security of Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine said this at a meeting with U.S. congressmen a part of which was broadcast by Ukraine 24 TV Channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are certain guarantees Mr. President talked about to me personally, understanding that this is a high-priority issue for Ukraine today. However, such guarantees are to be developed… Anyway, taking what I heard today into account, I know that in case Ukrainian rights and the energy security of the country are violated, the United States will be ready to impose sanctions," he said.

Zelenskyy also said that at the meeting, he told Biden that against all odds, Ukraine will fight against this energy weapon.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said that the Nord Stream-2 topic would be among high-priority issues during his meeting with Biden in Washington.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that he was dissatisfied with the format and essence of the agreement between the United States and Germany on Nord Stream 2.

The Presidential Office considers the statement of the United States and Germany on Nord Stream 2 as a framework and expects further legal steps to effectively implement the agreements.

Under the agreement with the United States, Germany undertakes to use all leverage to ensure the extension of the gas transit agreement between Ukraine and Russia, which is valid until 2024, for up to 10 years.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba would like to see stronger language in the joint U.S.-German statement on Nord Stream 2.

