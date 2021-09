U.S. Thanks Ukraine For Help In Evacuating People From Afghanistan

The United States has thanked Ukraine for helping to evacuate people from Afghanistan.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote about this in Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“It was a pleasure to join President of the U.S. (Joe Biden’s) meeting with Ukrainian President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy. The U.S.-Ukrainian partnership is stronger than ever and we're committed to Ukraine’s bright and prosperous future. I commend Ukraine for its assistance helping evacuate those at-risk in Afghanistan," Blinken wrote.

He made it clear that he took part in a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 1, Zelenskyy and Biden held a meeting in Washington, which lasted just over two hours.

It took place first in an expanded format, later tete-a-tete.

Since the beginning of the evacuation from Afghanistan, Ukraine has taken out more than 700 citizens and intends to continue the evacuation after August 31.

