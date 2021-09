The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 100 million for adjusting the design documentation for the construction of the Kyiv subway.

The relevant resolution was adopted at a Cabinet of Ministers meeting on Wednesday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for using the state budget funds allocated for the development of the Kyiv subway system.

Under the "Development of the Subway in the City of Kyiv" program the funds are intended for financing preparation (adjustment) of the design documentation for the extension of the Podilsko-Vyhurivska subway line in Kyiv from the Hlybochytska station to the Raiduzhna station, with a branch to the Vyhurivschyna-Troieschyna residential area, as well as for the construction of the first phase of the Troieschyna – Osokorky subway line from Myloslavska Street to the Livoberezhna station and the Troieschyna electric depot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the net loss of Kyivskyi Metropoliten, the municipal utility that operates the Kyiv subway, increased by UAH 539.8 million or 85% to UAH 1.175 billion in 2020, compared with 2019.

