Zelenskyy And Biden To Discuss Ukraine's Implementation Of National Program Of Cooperation With NATO - White H

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the United States Joe Biden at a meeting on Wednesday, September 1, will discuss the implementation by the Ukrainian side of the national program of cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The White House has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the June 2021 NATO summit communique, the United States and its allies reaffirmed the position of the Bucharest summit to support “Ukraine's right to determine its future and foreign policy without outside interference,” including respect for Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO... In this regard, it is imperative for the Ukrainian government to continue to implement the deep, comprehensive and timely reforms that are set out in the Annual National Program. Therefore, I definitely expect that part of the conversation between the two presidents will focus on this," a senior Biden’s Administration official said in response to questions of journalists.

He added that within the framework of the current Enhanced Opportunities Partnership, Ukraine continues to make progress, carry out reforms in the defense and governance sectors.

The official stressed that the United States supports Ukraine's efforts to reform these sectors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy wants to hear "yes" or "no" from Biden regarding the provision of a NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP) to Ukraine.

