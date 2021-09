The Administration of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection and the United States Department of State have signed an agreement to establish a secure communication line.

The Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The signing of the agreement, as well as the formation of national centers for the exchange of information in the capitals of our countries is an important step for our states. And joining efforts in this direction will allow us to more effectively counter threats in the information sphere, which turn into new challenges every day," Yurii Schyhol, the chairman of the State Service of Special Communications, is quoted in the statement.

He hopes that a secure line of communication will facilitate rapid decision-making at a strategic level.

At the same time, this communication line will greatly simplify the process of transferring information, reliably protecting it.

It is noted that in order to fulfill the agreement, the parties undertake to ensure the creation and functioning of the National Center in the capitals of their states.

Such centers will be used to exchange information in order to build confidence and enhance international security.

The General Directorate of Government Communications of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection is defined as the National Center in Ukraine, and in the United States - the U.S. National and Nuclear Risk Reduction Center

The signed document states that the functioning of the line of secure communication between Ukraine and the U.S. meets the interests of strengthening peace and international security and is an important element of confidence-building.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection intends to propose new cybersecurity standards before 2022.

