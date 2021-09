The Ministry of Foreign Affairs assures that it is organizing the visit of United States President Joe Biden to Ukraine.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel from Washington, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Of course, we are working on a return visit. I am sure that during his presidency, Joe Biden will visit Ukraine," he said.

At the same time, the Minister did not name an approximate timeframe for when this is possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Biden will hold their first face-to-face meeting in Washington at about 9 p.m. Wednesday, September 1, Kyiv time.

