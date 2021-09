USD 60 Million Of Additional Military Assistance From United States To Ukraine Provides For Purchase Of Javeli

An additional USD 60 million in military aid that the United States has decided to allocate to Ukraine includes the purchase of Javelin missile systems.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Office of the President.

"During a working visit to the United States of America, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ... Lloyd Austin said that the United States had decided to provide additional security assistance to Ukraine in the amount of USD 60 million, including the purchase of the Javelin portable anti-tank missile systems," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy noted that he is determined to reform the Ukrainian defense industry and fully supports the corporatization of defense enterprises.

He also expressed hope for U.S. support in the development of a network of treatment and rehabilitation centers for the Ukrainian military.

"The head of state expressed his condolences in connection with the death of American servicemen as a result of the terrorist attack in Kabul ... The head of the Pentagon thanked for the assistance of our state in taking people out of Afghanistan," the statement reads.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense also expressed support for Ukraine's aspirations for membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The parties discussed the situation in the east of Ukraine.

"It remains tense, despite Ukraine's efforts to achieve de-escalation through peaceful diplomatic means. In particular, tensions are increasing in connection with the Russian Federation's military exercises West 2021," the statement reads.

In this context, Zelenskyy and Austin discussed the prospects for developing cooperation in order to counter the aggressive policy of Russia in the Azov-Black Sea region and ensure freedom of navigation in international waters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during Zelenskyy's visit to the United States, the Ukrainian and American Defense Ministries signed an agreement on the strategic framework of a defense partnership.

