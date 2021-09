Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of space flight safety.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding between the State Space Agency of Ukraine and the United States Ministry of Defense on cooperation in the field of space flight safety and the provision of services and information on space situational awareness. In particular, the document determines the mutual interest of the parties and the desire to expand cooperation in the use of outer space," the statement reads.

It was emphasized that the memorandum creates a legal basis and mechanisms for the joint use of space situational awareness in order to improve the safety of space flights, exchange services and information.

According to the statement, this will provide Ukraine with the creation of conditions for receiving information and services on space situational awareness from the U.S. Space Command.

It was also noted that the implementation of the memorandum will provide systemic information on the state of the general near-Earth space environment and the number of cataloged space objects and their distribution by type, as well as the current state of space activities of the countries of the world in terms of the number of their space objects and the number of space launches.

"Thanks to further cooperation, in accordance with the provisions of the memorandum, Ukraine will receive data on the numerical and qualitative composition of the orbital constellations of operating spacecraft of space systems, will be able to assess their general functionality in terms of the main spatial and temporal characteristics, and determine space objects for observation by domestic means, in particular by radar," added in the statement.

It is noted that the implementation of the memorandum will also make it possible to identify operating spacecraft in all available open resources and simulate their orbital flight, explore their functionality, form the domestic main and partial catalogs of space objects, and improve their quantitative and qualitative characteristics.

According to the statement, the document will create conditions for obtaining specific system information in the field of space situational awareness for officials and specialists of state and military administration bodies, military command, other components of the security and defense sector of Ukraine, institutions and organizations of the State Space Agency of Ukraine, scientists and other workers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and the United States had previously signed an agreement on projects in the field of research, development, testing and evaluation.

