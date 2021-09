Ban On Entry Of Vehicles From Transnistrian Region Of Moldova Without License Plate Of Neutral Sample Comes In

From September 1, Ukraine has banned the entry of cars from Transnistrian region of Moldova that do not have neutral license plates.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In accordance with the instruction of the Cabinet of Ministers and the note of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from September 1, only those vehicles from Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova that will have license plates of an approved sample and so-called neutral plates, will be allowed to participate in international traffic, together with other vehicles registered in accordance with the legislation of Moldova.

The State Border Guard Service clarified all issues of interaction with the units of the State Customs Service regarding the procedure for refusing to pass these vehicles and units of the National Police on the procedure for action in case of detection of such vehicles within the controlled border areas.

Information about these changes through the border-representative apparatus was communicated to the Moldovan side.

The procedure for accounting, registration and declaration of vehicles transported across the state border is regulated by the customs legislation of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 16, Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva discussed the issue of a peaceful settlement of Transnistrian conflict with the Special Representative of the Chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Thomas Mayr-Harting.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources