The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Yevhen Yenin as Ukraine’s first deputy minister of internal affairs.

This is stated in the Cabinet of Ministers directive No. 1014 dated August 30, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the directive, Yenin will take up the new position on September 7.

The Cabinet of Ministers directive No. 1013 of August 30 relieved Yenin of the post of deputy foreign minister on September 6.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 40-year-old Yenin served as Ukraine’s deputy foreign affairs minister from April 2020 and deputy prosecutor general from 2016 to 2019.

