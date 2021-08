Razumkov Not Ruling Out Resignation Of Ministers In Next Plenary Week

Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Dmytro Razumkov not ruling out the resignation of ministers in the next plenary week.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Prime Minister did not submit anything, the ministers did not write their own statements. But everything can be. If (statements) come in the first week, we will receive it in the first week," Razumkov said.

He noted that so far no statements have been submitted to the parliament.

However, according to him, now there are several ministries, the activities of which cause discussion.

The 6th session of the Verkhovna Rada begins on September 7 with the work of the MPs at the plenary sessions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction Yurii Kamelchuk predicts the resignation of Vice Prime Minister - Minister for Strategic Industries Oleh Uruskyi in autumn.

