The draft state budget for 2022 provides for increasing the minimum wage.

Member of Parliament Danyio Hetmantsev (Servant of the People faction), who chairs the parliamentary committee on finance, taxation, and customs policy, announced this in an interview with the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Yes, it is planned. We will see the exact amount in the draft budget for 2022," Hetmantsev said.

According to him, the budget declaration provides for an increase of UAH 200.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to consider the issue of raising the minimum wage to UAH 20,000 for doctors and UAH 13,500 for medical workers when preparing the draft state budget for 2022.

The minimum wage will increase from the current UAH 6,000 to UAH 6,500 on December 1, 2021.

