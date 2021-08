The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has refused to provide reasons for the imposition of sanctions under the respective decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) against Strana.ua online media editor-in-chief Ihor Huzhva; bloggers Anatolii Sharii and his spouse Olha; explaining its action with the fact that these are the data within the pre-trial investigation not subject to promulgation.

That follows from a reply of the SSU to the respective request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

The SSU notes that access to the data can be provided only in the order enshrined in the legislation.

"According to Section 1 of Article 222 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the data of the pre-trial investigation can be disclosed only with the written permission of the investigator or the prosecutor and to the extent that they consider necessary. Considering the above... detailed information regarding the issues raised at the moment cannot be disclosed," notes the SSU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the NSDC to impose sanctions against the editor-in-chief of the Strana.ua online publication Ihor Huzhva, the publishing companies of Strana.ua, bloggers Anatolii Sharii, and his wife Olha Sharii.

