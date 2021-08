While in most countries 2021 is a year for economic recovery after pandemic losses, Ukraine remains away from these processes. According to MP Serhiy Lovochkin, the lack of real economic program by the government resulted in stagnation after the decline in production.

The politician cited data that in January-July 2021, the manufacturing industry grew by mere 1.8 percent, which is by four times less compared to its decline rates (minus 6.9 percent) over the same period of 2020. In July 2021, the growth rate was at microscopic 0.2 percent compared to July 2020.

"Not a single sector reached at least the level of 2019, however low those levels were. Going through yet another crisis, our economy fails to return to its pre-crisis level. This means that the most recent seven years have been a period of sliding down into an economic abyss", – the MP said.

According to Lovochkin, the continuous decline of some sectors of the manufacturing industry cannot be explained with objective factors. The food industry slid by 11.4 percent (and its decline rates are increasingly higher each month), oil and gas producing industry by 3.9 percent, pharmacy by 1.4 percent.

"This happens when the government is busy with introducing Ukrainization deputy ministers and labeling all Ukrainian organizations terrorist instead of developing economic programs. The matter of the Cabinet’s resignation is pressing not because the Cabinet is bad but because Ukraine has no government that is responsible for its economy", – Lovochkin said.

