200 Foreigners Evacuated From Afghanistan Remain In Ukraine, Some Left For Other Countries

About 200 foreigners evacuated from Afghanistan by Ukrainian planes remain in Ukraine, some have left for other countries.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a law enforcement source.

"About 200 foreigners stayed here," he said.

According to him, part of the foreigners evacuated from Kabul entered Ukraine and left for other countries in transit.

How many such foreigners, the interlocutor did not say.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the aggravation of the situation in Afghanistan, Ukraine has evacuated more than 650 people from it.

