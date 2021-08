Ukraine And 98 Other Countries To Continue To Issue Entry Permits To Certain Afghans

Ukraine and 98 other countries intend to continue to issue entry permits to certain Afghans.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a joint statement of 99 countries released by the U.S. Department of State.

"We will continue to issue travel documents to certain Afghans, and we have clear expectations and obligations from the Taliban that they can travel to our countries," the statement reads.

The signatories stand ready to ensure that their citizens, residents and workers in Afghanistan, as well as Afghans who have worked with these countries and those at risk, are able to move freely outside Afghanistan.

They claim to have received assurances from the Islamist Taliban that all foreign and Afghan citizens who have permission to leave from these countries will be allowed safe travel to their points of exit from Afghanistan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 15, the Taliban captured the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul, and President Ashraf Ghani left the country.

Ukraine evacuated about 700 people from Afghanistan by six planes, including more than 200 Ukrainians.

