Ukraine Wins 50 Medals In First Week Of Paralympics

As of Monday, August 30, Ukraine has already won 50 medals at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

This is evidenced by the website of the Paralympics, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On the sixth day of the competition, the Ukrainian team won 12 gold, 26 silver and 12 bronze medals.

Most of the medals Ukrainian athletes received in swimming - 23.

So, on Monday, Andrii Trusov became the champion in the 100 meters backstroke and set a world record.

At the moment, in the overall standings, Ukraine is fourth after China (119 medals), United Kingdom (68), the Russian Paralympic Committee (59), and the USA closes the top five (48 medals).

The Paralympics will run until September 5.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the Ukrainian team won 19 medals: 1 gold, 6 silver and 12 bronze medals.

