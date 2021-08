Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi has appointed former Deputy Minister Anton Heraschenko as his adviser.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"He has been appointed an advisor," said a spokesman for the authority.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs did not specify which direction Heraschenko will be responsible for.

At the same time, according to the press service of the State Border Guard Service, on August 28 Heraschenko, as an adviser to the minister, took part in an interdepartmental meeting on the issues of ordering land for the development of the state border.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Heraschenko declared UAH 400,000 of salary for the last six months of work in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Deputy Interior Minister Heraschenko in early August.

