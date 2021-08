Ukrainian Hanna Stetsenko won the gold medal in the 400 meters freestyle swimming at the Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian swimmer Hanna Stetsenko became the champion of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Stetsenko won gold in the 400 meters freestyle with a score of 4:23.92 (class - S13)," the statement reads.

The second place was taken by Carlotta Gilly from Italy, the third - Katya Dedekind from Australia.

This is already the 3rd gold and 20th medal of Ukrainians in general at the Paralympics in Tokyo (3 gold, 11 silver and 6 bronze).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian Shevchuk won a gold medal in the powerlifting competition at the Paralympics.

On August 25, Ukraine won the first gold at the Paralympics.

