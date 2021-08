Supreme Court judges Volodymyr Brytanchuk, Vasyl Ohuretskyi and Mykola Husak have resigned.

This is evidenced by the materials of the High Council of Public Justice (HCPJ), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Brytanchuk and Ohuretskyi are judges of the Cassation Criminal Court of the Supreme Court, Husak is a judge of the Cassation Administrative Court of the Supreme Court.

All of them resigned of their own free will.

The High Council of Public Justice intends to consider their resignations at meetings on August 31, September 2 and 7.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Supreme Court declared illegal and canceled the decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by which he canceled the decree of the former President on the appointment of Oleksandr Tupytskyi as a judge of the Constitutional Court.

