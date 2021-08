COVID-19 Pandemic May Still Last From 2 To 5 Years - Senior Medical Officer Kuzin

Senior Medical Officer Ihor Kuzin forecasts that the COVID-19 pandemic could still last from two to five years.

Kuzin said this in an interview with BBC News Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The pandemic will continue for at least a few more years. From two to five. Until some general global prevention strategy appears in the form of either a universal vaccination or treatment," Kuzin said.

According to the Senior Medical Officer, the virus is rapidly mutating and every month society may face new strains of it.

At the same time, Kuzin emphasized that science does not stand still and new vaccines appear.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated the failure of medical reform in Ukraine.

