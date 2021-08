The Ministry of Finance has submitted a form for a one-time voluntary declaration of property by the population from September 1, 2021.

This is evidenced by the ministry's data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The corresponding order of the Ministry of Finance was registered with the Ministry of Justice on August 19 and comes into force on September 1, 2021.

From September 1, 2021, a one-time (special) voluntary declaration by citizens of assets located on the territory of Ukraine and/or abroad, which they own on the basis of property rights and from which, in accordance with the requirements of legislation and/or international treaties, taxes and fees were not paid or were not paid in full.

A one-time declaration will take place by submitting a one-time voluntary declaration to the State Tax Service.

It will be possible to declare your assets voluntarily from September 1, 2021 to September 1, 2022, as well as submit a one-time declaration with assets from which taxes and fees have not been paid until January 1, 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed bills on tax amnesty.

On June 15, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bills on tax amnesty.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources