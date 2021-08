Hennadiy Trukhanov: excavation at 6 km is an important element for restoring justice 14:08

Ukraine Wins 50 Medals In First Week Of Paralympics 20:55

Gas Price In Europe Up 14% To USD 597.6 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters 20:25

Naftogaz Of Ukraine Gas Supply Company Ups Gas Price By 1.9% To UAH 12 Per Cubic Meter As Supplier Of Last Resort For September 15:29