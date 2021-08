DoZorro, a monitoring portal for controlling public procurement, estimates that government spending on the celebration of Independence Day in 2021 increased almost 49 times compared to 2020 to UAH 195 million.

DoZorro said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“As of August 17, government agencies have already spent UAH 115 million on preparations for the holiday in ProZorro. In addition, in the near future, they plan to sign contracts for at least another UAH 80 million,” the statement says.

At the same time, in 2020 such expenses amounted to UAH 4 million, and in 2019 - UAH 10 million, while it is not possible to calculate the expenses for the previous anniversary date - the 25th anniversary of independence since the purchases were carried out through paper tenders.

UAH 168 million was spent on events in Kyiv, the rest in the regions.

At the same time, we are talking about organizational costs, this does not include spending on the manufacture of flagpoles under the program of raising state flags, for which UAH 24.5 million were spent in Kharkiv region alone, UAH 20 million in the Kyiv region, as well as billions of dollars in infrastructure projects included in the preparations for Independence Day.

DoZorro cites as an example a number of tenders for organizing events in Kyiv.

The Spetsexpotred company (owned by Bohdan Tril and Yurii Bilovus) won the tender for UAH 20 million for filming military parades in Kyiv and Odesa.

Also, this company organized a festive concert at the Olimpiyskiy NSC, with UAH 5 million allocated for the lease of the stadium.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the DoZorro portal was created by Transparency International Ukraine with the support of the Open Contracting Partnership, Omidyar Network, Vozrozhdenie international fund, the Transparency and Accountability in Public Administration and Services project (USAID, UKaid, Eurasia Foundation), as well as EBRD's Ukraine Stabilization and Sustainable Growth Multi-Donor Account (MDA) donated by Denmark, the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources