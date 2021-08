The number of internet users in China had surpassed 1 billion as of June 2021, a report showed, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

According to the 48th China Statistical Report on Internet Development, the number of internet users totaled 1.011 billion and the internet penetration rate reached 71.6% in the country as of June.

"The increasing internet access has contributed to the formation of the largest digital society in the world", – the report said.

