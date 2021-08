Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal notes that the Cabinet of Ministers will approve and submit to the Verkhovna Rada the draft state budget for 2022 on time.

He announced this in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Soon the government will approve and submit to the Verkhovna Rada the draft state budget for 2022," the Prime Minister wrote.

At the same time, he added that, like last year, everything will be handed over on time and the stake will also be placed on increasing funding for education, medicine, social programs, army and economic growth.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Finance and the National Commission on State Language Standards to provide in the state budget for 2022 the costs of conducting examinations on the level of proficiency in the state language in full.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources