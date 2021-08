Ombudsman of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova says that the attacker who threw an explosive mixture into the Office of the Ombudsman in Kyiv has already been detained.

She wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today at 3:10 p.m., an attacker threw a bottle with an explosive mixture into the building of the Secretariat of the Ombudsman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, as a result of which the doors of the premises were damaged. Fortunately, none of the workers and visitors was injured. Thanks to the coordinated actions of law enforcement agencies, the attacker has already been detained," wrote Denisova.

She stressed that other explosives were found with him.

Investigative actions continue.

No one was injured as a result of the arson, the fire was extinguished.

According to the press service of the Kyiv police, the detainee was born in 1970 in Kyiv region.

On this fact, the investigators of the Pecherskyi Police Department of Kyiv initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 194 (intentional destruction or damage to property) of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an unknown person set fire to the Ombudsman's Office in Kyiv.

The fire in the Ombudsman's Office was localized.

