65 Afghan citizens evacuated by Ukrainian planes have applied to the State Migration Service to obtain refugee status in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Over the past week and a half, three evacuation flights from Afghanistan, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the coordination of the Ukrainian leadership, have arrived in Ukraine. To date, 65 Afghan citizens evacuated by Ukrainian planes have applied to the State Migration Service to obtain refugee status in Ukraine," Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs Meri Akopian said.

According to her, in Ukraine, protection seekers from Afghanistan have always been among the three most numerous groups of applicants and make up about a third of the total number of refugees.

The Deputy Minister said that the Ministry of Interior Affairs is actively working to strengthen opportunities and mobilize resources as much as possible, taking into account the predicted options for the development of the situation.

It is also noted that thousands of people are trying to go abroad after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan.

More than two million Afghan refugees are already in neighboring countries, and 3.5 million people are left homeless in Afghanistan itself.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine had financed the evacuation of one of three aircraft from Afghanistan.

