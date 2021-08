Cabinet Proposes Rada Create List Of Terrorist Organizations Which Will Be Kept By SSU

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes the Verkhovna Rada create a list of terrorist organizations, which will be kept by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

The corresponding bill was approved at a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, a terrorist organization is a persistent hierarchical association of several persons (five or more), which was created for the purpose of carrying out terrorist activities.

An organization is recognized as terrorist if at least one person who is a member or has another connection with this organization carries out terrorist activities, if this activity is covered by the intent of at least one of the organizers or leaders, or the ultimate beneficial owner.

The activities of such organizations on the territory of Ukraine are prohibited.

The organization is recognized as terrorist by a court decision on the recognition of a person in the commission of criminal offenses provided for by Articles 258-258-5 of the Criminal Code (act of terrorism), which came into force, subject to the establishment of the signs of a terrorist organization prescribed in this bill.

The SSU ensures that information on the recognition of an organization as a terrorist one is made public on its website within three working days from the date of its inclusion in the relevant list.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 80 Members of Parliament propose the parliament recognize the Palestinian organization Hamas as a terrorist organization.

