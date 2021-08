School Year Will Start On Time And As Usual - Shmyhal

The school year will start on time and will run as usual.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The school year will start on time, that is, from September 1, and will be held as usual," he said.

According to him, the situation with the coronavirus epidemic is controlled, which allows educational institutions to start operating as usual.

Training should take place in compliance with anti-epidemic rules.

An important condition for the stable operation of schools, according to the prime minister, is the vaccination of teachers.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Senior Medical Officer Ihor Kuzin said earlier that the Ministry of Health intends to ban the opening of schools in the "yellow", "orange" and "red" zones when less than 80% of teachers are vaccinated.

