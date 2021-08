Gambling Regulation Commission Member Hetman Leaves Remand Prison After Paying UAH 5 Million Bail For Him

A member of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries, Yevhen Hetman, who is suspected of receiving USD 90,000 in bribe, left the remand prison after paying a bail of more than UAH 5 million for him.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the press service of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

"The bail was paid late last night," the court said.

The money was contributed by an individual entrepreneur.

Hetman left the remand prison.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, together with prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, detained a member of the Commission on the Regulation of Gambling while accepting a bribe of USD 90,000.

The official demanded money for assistance in granting permits and licenses in the gambling business.

