Eurowings Low-Cost Company Will Launch Dusseldorf-Kyiv Flights To Ukraine In September

German-based Eurowings low-cost air company (part of the Lufthansa group) will start flying between Dusseldorf and Kyiv from September 1.

That follows from a statement by the Boryspil International Airport, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, starting September 1, Eurowings is planning to fly Dusseldorf-Kyiv-Dusseldorf.

Planes of the air company will flight to Boryspil three times a week: on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The air company conducts flights on Airbus A319 planes.

The company was founded in 1990.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, in summer 2017, Boryspil International Airport director general Pavlo Riabikin predicted that Eurowings would start conducting Kyiv-Berlin flights in 2018.

