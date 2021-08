GTS Operator Of Ukraine To Offer Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Management Services To Gazprom

The state-owned Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTS Operator of Ukraine) intends to offer services involving management of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to the Gazprom gas company (Russia).

The GTS Operator of Ukraine’s Director General Serhii Makohon announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We will offer our services involving management of Nord Stream 2 as a GTS operator that is truly independent of the Russian Federation," he wrote.

Makohon also welcomed a German court’s decision to refuse to exempt the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from the European Union’s gas market rules.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a German court has refused to exempt the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from the European Union’s gas market rules.

Besides, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko, Germany’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier, and the United States’ Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm discussed the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which bypasses Ukraine, on the sidelines of the Crimean Platform summit in Kyiv.

