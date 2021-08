The Ministry of Finance expects a mission from the International Monetary Fund in September.

The Ministry of Finance has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Finance is working on completing the first revision of the current program and expects the IMF mission in September this year," it was said.

At the same time, it is noted that Ukraine continues to cooperate with the IMF and is taking measures to implement reforms and fulfill its obligations within the framework of the Stand-by program jointly with the IMF.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine received more than USD 2.7 billion from the IMF as a result of the allocation of special drawing rights (SDRs) as part of assistance to IMF member countries in recovering their economies affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds were credited to the account of Ukraine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources