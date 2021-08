A court in Germany refused to exempt the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline from European Union rules.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Reuters international agency.

"The Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline is not exempted from the European Union rules, which require that the owners of the pipelines are not suppliers of the gas transported through them in order to ensure fair competition," the statement reads.

It is noted that EU rules require companies that produce, transport and distribute gas in the European Union to be separated (unbundling).

In particular, a gas transporting company must sell its capacity to third parties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian Energy Ministers Herman Haluschenko, Peter Altmaier of Germany and Jennifer Granholm of the United States held talks on the sidelines of the Crimean Platform summit in Kyiv on the Russian project to build a gas pipeline bypassing Ukraine - Nord Stream-2.

