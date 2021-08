OSCE Concerned By Ukraine's Practice Of Imposing Sanctions On Media Outlets And Journalists

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro has expressed concern about Ukraine’s practice of imposing sanctions on media outlets and journalists.

This was announced in a statement on the OSCE website, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro today expressed her concern regarding Ukraine’s practice of applying sanctions that negatively affect the work of media outlets and journalists,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Ribeiro’s comments follow last week’s decisions by the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on several individuals and legal entities, which resulted in the banning of access to various news outlets, including the Strana, Vedomosti, and Moskovsky Komsomolets publications.

"While Ukraine has a legitimate right to protect its national security, the authorities should find a balanced and proportional solution in addressing media-related concerns, a solution that preserves media pluralism, free flow of information and diversity of opinions in line with relevant international standards and OSCE commitments," Ribeiro said.

According to her, any sanctions on media should be subject to careful scrutiny, accompanied by effective procedural safeguards to prevent undue interference.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Strana.ua online publication’s Editor-in-Chief Ihor Huzhva intends to challenge President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decree that imposed sanctions on him in court.

